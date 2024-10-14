Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in DaVita were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth $55,115,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in DaVita by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 256,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 153,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,320,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,161,000 after purchasing an additional 145,711 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in DaVita by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 187,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 111,311 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,615,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DVA opened at $160.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $166.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. DaVita’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,137,038.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,835 shares in the company, valued at $138,284,666.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,482 shares of company stock worth $27,387,069 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

