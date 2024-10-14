Wedmont Private Capital Reduces Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $523,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 419.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $193,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 1.6 %

NCLH opened at $23.38 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

