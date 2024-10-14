Wedmont Private Capital Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA stock opened at $342.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $342.30 and its 200 day moving average is $303.29. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $334.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.36.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

