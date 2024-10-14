Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.12% of Werner Enterprises worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,021,000 after purchasing an additional 565,193 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,167,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,496,000 after acquiring an additional 219,074 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,665,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,668,000 after acquiring an additional 450,522 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,506,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,984,000 after acquiring an additional 201,843 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,460,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,324,000 after purchasing an additional 38,544 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $36.33 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $760.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WERN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

