Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 70.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,394 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Workday by 17,345.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,068,000 after buying an additional 925,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after buying an additional 437,215 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Workday by 152.1% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 518,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,804,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after acquiring an additional 301,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $240.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total transaction of $738,934.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,795 shares in the company, valued at $20,228,745.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,381,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total value of $738,934.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,228,745.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,747 shares of company stock worth $77,512,235. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

