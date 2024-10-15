1,117 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.3 %

TMUS opened at $215.91 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.85 and a twelve month high of $216.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.96 and a 200-day moving average of $181.71. The stock has a market cap of $253.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 47.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

