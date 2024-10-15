12,161 Shares in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Suzano by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Suzano in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Suzano during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Suzano in the first quarter worth about $1,640,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the first quarter worth approximately $796,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUZ opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Suzano S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suzano S.A. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

