1,907 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Avantor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,561,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,298,000 after acquiring an additional 624,369 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 6.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,927,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,059,000 after buying an additional 1,463,695 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 14.9% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 9,120,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,109,000 after buying an additional 1,180,937 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 1,634.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,839,000 after buying an additional 8,038,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,099,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,544,000 after buying an additional 297,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Price Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $88,336.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,372.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avantor

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.