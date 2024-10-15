32,414 Shares in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 152.7% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 26,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 107.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 30,812 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 268.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 230,613 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter worth about $2,163,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 120,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of TLK stock opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.