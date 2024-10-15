3,490 Shares in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 201.2% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United States Gasoline Fund by 22.9% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get United States Gasoline Fund alerts:

United States Gasoline Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA UGA opened at $64.01 on Tuesday. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $74.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.65.

About United States Gasoline Fund

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Gasoline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Gasoline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.