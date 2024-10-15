5,718 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 82.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $168.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $168.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.17.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.