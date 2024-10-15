6,739 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 8.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $36.09. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Old Republic International from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

