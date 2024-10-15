9,577 Shares in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 85,052 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1,256.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 388,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTHI opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.17 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

