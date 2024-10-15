abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Holdings Decreased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1,462.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 797,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 746,178 shares in the last quarter. Financial Designs Corp acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

