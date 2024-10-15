Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at $764,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth about $670,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 30.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 122,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 23.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,434.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 24,637 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $1,862,557.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,944,426. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,440 shares of company stock worth $10,889,450. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ATGE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE ATGE opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $80.18.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

