Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in Air Lease by 33.8% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $52.31.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.41). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $667.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.93 million. Equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 16.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

