Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 952.4% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $46.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

