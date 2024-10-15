Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Reduced by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.9% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $164.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Pivotal Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

