Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,253 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Diversified Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $46,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 75.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 59.2% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,565. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,092 shares of company stock worth $35,644,136 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of GOOGL opened at $164.96 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.96. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.
About Alphabet
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
