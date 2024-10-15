Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,973,000 after buying an additional 7,412,395 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,299,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,013,000 after buying an additional 3,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,385,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,978 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Ambev by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,456,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.05. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading

