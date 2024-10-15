AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,289,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter valued at $99,349,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,753.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,263,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,721,000 after buying an additional 1,230,543 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $70,617,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,468,000 after acquiring an additional 37,760 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 1.4 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $80.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMN. UBS Group dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.