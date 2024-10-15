Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,405 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $52.36 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Barclays raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

