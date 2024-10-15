Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIT. Dundas Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,805,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,093,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $19,263,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,690,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 114,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,714,000 after buying an additional 54,927 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.50.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,876.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,927 shares of company stock worth $2,439,116. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $227.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.59 and a 52 week high of $228.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

