AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Position Lifted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4,983.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Up 3.5 %

ATR opened at $167.16 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.36 and a fifty-two week high of $167.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.87 and a 200-day moving average of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 10th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,844,599.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,844,599.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $117,248.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,701.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,314,030. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATR

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.