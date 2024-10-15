argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in argenx by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 279,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after acquiring an additional 57,956 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in argenx by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in argenx by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARGX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on argenx from $478.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on argenx from $543.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on argenx from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.00.

ARGX opened at $543.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $528.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.97. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $554.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.04 and a beta of 0.63.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.34. The company had revenue of $489.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.66 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

