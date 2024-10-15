ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $157,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.94.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

