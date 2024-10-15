Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,315,000 after purchasing an additional 517,699 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,183,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1,369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 246,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,872,000 after purchasing an additional 229,378 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 424,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,049,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 79,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $138.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.76. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $68.35 and a one year high of $138.18.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AWI. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

