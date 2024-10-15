Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,662 Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,257,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,319 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.5% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 628,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 54,662 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 690.4% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 103,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 90,373 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $18.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 15.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.