Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 270.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 91.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Korea Electric Power Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:KEP opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. Korea Electric Power Co. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 2.95%.

About Korea Electric Power

(Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.