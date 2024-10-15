Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,365 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 23.2% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 38.8% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:XFLT opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.77%. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.24%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

