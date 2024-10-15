Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 54.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,409 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the second quarter worth about $19,149,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,913,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570,842 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,973,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,395 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 324.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,324,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Ambev by 10.1% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,003,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,210,000 after buying an additional 5,943,974 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABEV opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

