Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSL. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 819.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 247.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sasol by 3,112.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Sasol in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE SSL opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sasol Limited has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $14.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SSL

About Sasol

(Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.