Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,911 ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 113.4% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,755,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after buying an additional 1,464,325 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,947,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,169 shares in the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 320,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 50,645 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 284,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 54,632 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 26.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 231,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of SQQQ opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $23.34.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

