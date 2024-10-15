Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,144 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at $10,814,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1,220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,985,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,900 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 8,011,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after buying an additional 2,939,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

YMM opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.23.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $380.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

