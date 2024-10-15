Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,637 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,866 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,084,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $946,028,000 after purchasing an additional 334,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in UiPath by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 250,295 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 849,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Shares of PATH stock opened at $12.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -79.59 and a beta of 0.88.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

