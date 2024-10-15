Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,243 Shares of Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,243 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Mobile Infrastructure worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mobile Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in Mobile Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Mobile Infrastructure by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mobile Infrastructure by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobile Infrastructure by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 93,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEP opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. Mobile Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $93.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32.

Mobile Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:BEEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobile Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter.

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

