Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in XPeng by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,910,000 after buying an additional 2,724,549 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in XPeng by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,421,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,369,000 after purchasing an additional 872,160 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth $5,923,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in XPeng by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 600,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.31. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. On average, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XPEV. Citigroup cut their price target on XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Macquarie raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Articles

