Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,935,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,873,000 after acquiring an additional 144,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 193,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,929,000 after acquiring an additional 47,036 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 2.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,844,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Balchem by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 258,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,995,000 after acquiring an additional 18,459 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 8.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 233,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Activity at Balchem

In related news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total value of $1,395,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,627. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $172.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.65. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.26.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

