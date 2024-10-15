Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,737,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,600,000 after buying an additional 30,534 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Citigroup raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3244 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

