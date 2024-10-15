BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Position Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,439 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 30,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,624 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 48,299 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 38,141 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.465 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

BHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

