Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 202 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC now owns 572,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 157,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 55,343 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.39.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

