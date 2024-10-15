Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 364 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 434,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 66,114 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 236,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 167,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPLC opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.54. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $44.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

