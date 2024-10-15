Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 974 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 974 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,936,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,729 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,479,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth $20,532,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at about $14,940,000.

SAP stock opened at $231.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $284.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.50. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $127.30 and a 1 year high of $232.23.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. SAP’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Argus upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.17.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

