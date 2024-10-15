Brookstone Capital Management Buys 178 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Nepc LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $146,523,000. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,523,000 after purchasing an additional 670,164 shares during the period. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,399,000. Madrone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,244,000 after purchasing an additional 534,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,929,000 after purchasing an additional 530,360 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $120.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $120.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.