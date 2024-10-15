Brookstone Capital Management Buys 352 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIDU. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 695,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after buying an additional 90,105 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 301,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,392,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 174,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.98 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.49.

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

