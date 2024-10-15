Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 5,292 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.