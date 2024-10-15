Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 6,365 Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 53,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 108,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.