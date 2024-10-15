Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 565,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,418,000 after purchasing an additional 31,162 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 253,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 231,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EQWL stock opened at $103.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.06. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $103.91.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

