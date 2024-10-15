Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 248.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,478,000 after buying an additional 264,578 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1,662.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 199,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 187,940 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter worth about $6,290,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 322.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 216,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 165,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 344.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 165,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 128,273 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $576.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

