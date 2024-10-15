Brookstone Capital Management Has $276,000 Stock Position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $124,742,000. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,024,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,121,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,325,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 786,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after acquiring an additional 244,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GOVI opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.09.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Profile

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.